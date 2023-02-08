Just in time for National Pizza Day, two Edinburgh pizzerias have been named amongst the most popular in the whole of the UK.

The annual foodie celebration on February 9 is the day to pay homage to the beautiful dough-based dish from Italy and to indulge in your pizza fantasies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And to mark the occasion, Betway has revealed the top ten spots serving up the best slices across the UK.

Just in time for National Pizza Day, two Edinburgh pizzerias have been named amongst the most popular in the whole of the UK.

Measuring popularity by a unique index score – generated by the number of hashtags each location has racked up on Instagram, as well Google and Tripadvisor reviews, with the lower the overall index score the higher the ranking – spots from Edinburgh, Glasgow, Manchester Liverpool and Birmingham came out on top and were among the top ten across the UK.

Located in Manchester's popular Northern Quarter, Rudy's Pizza Napoletana in Ancoats, who follow the Neapolitan style of pizza making, topped the list, according to new research from Betway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Serving up slices in Glasgow, Amore Ristorante e Pizzeri followed, while The Quarter in Liverpool took the third spot.

Paesano Pizza and Pizza Punks, which are both situated in Glasgow, placed fourth with.

Noi Quattro in Manchester completed the top five.

Edinburgh’s very own Civerinos is no stranger to awards, and the hugely-popular local chain featured at No.8 on the list.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Civerinos, who have a takeaway spot on Forrest Road, a sit-down restaurant at Hunter Square, and a slice bar at Portobello Promenade, was also recently selected as one of the 16 finalists who will compete for the title of the UK’s best pizza.

Another much-loved Capital restaurant, Pizza Posta, came in at No.10 in Betway’s list of the UK’s most popular pizzerias.

Top 10 most popular pizza restaurants in the UK

1. Rudy's Pizza Napoletana - Ancoats, Manchester

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

2. Amore Ristorante e Pizzeri, Glasgow

3. The Quarter, Liverpool

4. Paesano Pizza and Pizza Punks, Glasgow

5. Noi Quattro, Manchester

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

6. Casa Italia, Liverpool

7. Otto Pizza, Birmingham

8. Civerinos Slice, Edinburgh

9. Little Wing Pizzeria, Belfast

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad