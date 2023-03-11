A pizza joint with a difference has opened for business in Edinburgh – as this one place where every slice not only tastes good but does good.

Outta Space Pizza, the latest project from [email protected] Broomhouse Hub, will be putting any profits straight back into community services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s feel-good food in every sense, and each individual pizza is handmade, fresh and baked in a traditional pizza oven.

Outta Space Pizza has opened for business in Edinburgh.

Delivery is available Thursday and Friday from 5pm for an end of the week treat, although it is hoped that more days and times will be added soon.

Fin Clarkson, Mission Controller, Outta Space Pizza said: “Whether you think pineapple is a tropical slice of culinary heaven or Satan’s own topping we have something to offer all tastes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“All the pizzas, including the dough and the sauces, are made by hand at The Broomhouse Hub – so this really is a local spin on a feel good favourite. It is fresh, local and really tasty.

“As a new service we are also keen to hear from our customers – what would be your top topping?”

Outta Space Pizza had a busy launch party, and the pizzas went down a storm with locals.

“It was a wonderful atmosphere for the launch event and people seemed to be really happy with what was on offer,” said Clarkson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

”Importantly this is a social enterprise project and any profits will be re-invested within The Hub which has been providing services to the community for over 30 years.

“A demonstration of the community commitment was the competition to create the logo. The logo was designed by Sophie Lumsden, 14, who is a member of the Young Carers Group.”

Orders for Outta Space Pizza can be made via the Deliveroo or Hungrrr App (download from the App or Google Play store). You can also buy on online via Deliveroo and Hungrrr.

Vegan and gluten free pizzas available on request.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad