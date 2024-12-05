Edinburgh Airport warning issued for travellers ahead of airline strikes next week

An airline which flies to and from Edinburgh Airport will cancel around 300 flights next week due to pilot strike action – causing chaos for those booked to travel.

Finnair’s pilots will be staging strikes on Monday, December 9 and Friday, December 13. As a result, around 300 flights will be cancelled during the strike days and some before and after disruption is likely to affect around 33,000 Finnair customers.

Commenting on the issue from a passenger perspective, airline compensation expert Ivaylo Danailov of SkyRefund, said: “Оver 30,000 passengers will be affected by the upcoming December Finnish Air Line Pilots' Association strike. Passengers who experience flight delays and cancellations as a result of the strike action are entitled to certain rights under Regulation 261/2004.

“If your flight is cancelled the airline must provide alternative transportation to get you to your final destination. If they’re unable to arrange this, you’re entitled to a full ticket refund. You also have a right to care, so if you’re stuck at the airport for an extended time, the airline should supply free meals, drinks, phone calls, and overnight accommodation if necessary. Make sure you keep all the receipts for expenses made during the disruption.

“Additionally, you might be eligible for compensation, ranging between 250 and 600 EUR, based on the length of the disrupted flight. Under recent EU law, dating from 2021, internal airline strikes might not be qualified as extraordinary circumstances, and the airline would have no valid argument to reject a compensation payment.”