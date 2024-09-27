Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A low-cost airline has announced new flights from Edinburgh Airport to three sun-soaked destinations in Spain and Greece.

From the summer of 2026, Jet2 will offer new routes from the Scottish capital to Girona, Kefalonia and Kalamata.

The Spanish city of Girona is known for its stunning medieval architecture and offers easy travel links to Barcelona. The Greek island of Kefalonia is famed for its sun-kissed beaches and crystal clear waters, while Kalamata, in southern Greece, is surrounded by olive groves, beautiful beaches and majestic mountains.

As well as being the first airline and tour operator to go on sale for Summer 26, the programme offers more seats, routes and choice – with an expanded fleet of aircraft taking customers on their holidays, including more of the companies’ brand-new and more fuel-efficient fleet of Airbus A321neo aircraft, which are over 20% more fuel efficient than older aircraft, and have a lower noise footprint of 50%.

The expanded programme means 18.6 million seats have gone on sale (over 700,000 more seats than Summer 25), representing almost 450 routes, including 22 new summer routes and 14 exclusive routes for Summer 26. The programme will see the companies operate more than 1,700 departing weekly flights from their 12 UK airports.

In yet more good news, Jet2.com and Jet2holidays will be making further Summer 26 announcements over the coming weeks, including the launch of even more leisure city break destinations.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “Customers are telling us they want to book ahead and secure that all-important holiday, so they can have the best choice of hotels, rooms and dates. We have responded to the strong demand from holidaymakers wanting to lock in their getaways, by putting our biggest and best Summer programme on sale for 2026, earlier than ever before.

“Our Summer 26 programme represents a huge expansion with more seats and routes on sale, meaning holidaymakers have never had so much choice and flexibility. As well as offering customers and independent travel agents a greater selection of flights and holidays to choose from, our enormous Summer 26 programme allows them to book in advance and get a date in their diary now.

“While we may be announcing our biggest Summer 26 programme to date, we are not done yet and will be revealing even more good news about our 2026 operations very soon. Our Summer 26 programme promises to be our best yet, and we have every confidence it will be a huge success.”