Edinburgh flight emergency: Ryanair plane from Tenerife to Edinburgh declares emergency as smoke detected

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 22nd May 2024, 11:05 BST
Updated 22nd May 2024, 11:52 BST
Ryanair flight FR2970 from Tenerife to Edinburgh experienced an onboard emergency

An Edinburgh-bound passenger flight was forced to perform an emergency U-turn after smoke was detected on board.

Ryanair flight FR2970 left Tenerife Airport at 8.45pm on Sunday, May 19, but around 30 minutes after take off the pilot issued an urgent request to return to the island immediately.

Air Traffic Controllers said the presence of smoke in the cabin prompted the flight crew to declare an emergency as all the alarms went off on the plane.

A Ryanair from Tenerife South Airport for Edinburgh experienced an onboard emergency. Photo: Nicholas.T.Ansell/PA WireA Ryanair from Tenerife South Airport for Edinburgh experienced an onboard emergency. Photo: Nicholas.T.Ansell/PA Wire
A Ryanair from Tenerife South Airport for Edinburgh experienced an onboard emergency. Photo: Nicholas.T.Ansell/PA Wire

Canarian Weekly reports: “Air Traffic Controllers cleared the flight path for the plane so it could land as quickly as possible and activated the emergency services on the ground at the Tenerife South Airport in preparation for a potential evacuation of the plane.

“As part of the emergency procedure, other flights were temporarily held until the runway was operational again.

“Fortunately, the plane managed to land without further incident and after thorough inspections, was able to take off again and resume its journey.

