Ryanair flight FR2970 from Tenerife to Edinburgh experienced an onboard emergency

An Edinburgh-bound passenger flight was forced to perform an emergency U-turn after smoke was detected on board.

Ryanair flight FR2970 left Tenerife Airport at 8.45pm on Sunday, May 19, but around 30 minutes after take off the pilot issued an urgent request to return to the island immediately.

Air Traffic Controllers said the presence of smoke in the cabin prompted the flight crew to declare an emergency as all the alarms went off on the plane.

Canarian Weekly reports: “Air Traffic Controllers cleared the flight path for the plane so it could land as quickly as possible and activated the emergency services on the ground at the Tenerife South Airport in preparation for a potential evacuation of the plane.

“As part of the emergency procedure, other flights were temporarily held until the runway was operational again.