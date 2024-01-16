Edinburgh-bound passenger plane was met by emergency crews after landing at another airport

A flight from Amsterdam to Edinburgh was forced to divert to another Scottish airport – just minutes before it was scheduled to land.

It is believed emergency services met the aircrcraft on landing.

The KLM flight from the capital of the Netherlands was due to touch down at Edinburgh Airport on Tuesday morning (January 16), but the pilot made a late request to land at Prestwick Airport at short notice.

KLM1279, an Embraer E195-E2, reached 4,000 feet before climbing and diverting to South Ayrshire after continuing past Edinburgh Airport. The plane eventually touched down at Prestwick Airport shortly after midday.

A spokesperson for Prestwick Airport said: “We received a divert request from a KLM Cityhopper passenger plane just before midday. It landed and all passengers disembarked.”

It comes just a day after a flight from Edinburgh to Shetland was forced to divert back to the Scottish capital due to heavy snow.

Loganair flight LM353 from Edinburgh Airport to Sumburgh Airport was scheduled to land at 8.45am on Monday morning – but the pilot was forced to perform a U-turn after the weaather worsened and the airport was closed.