Edinburgh Airport: Jet2 adds extra flights from Edinburgh to 10 sunshine destinations including Corfu and Kos
A budget airline has boosted its offering from Edinburgh with additional flights to a host of sun-soaked destinations.
As part of an overall expansion across Britain, Jet2.com and Jet2holidays are adding extra services to 10 getaway destinations from Edinburgh Airport.
Flights from the Capital will visit Corfu, Dubrovnik, Dalaman, Kos, Palma (Majorca) and Rhodes in October, Malaga and Faro (Algarve) in October and November, and Alicante and Bodrum in November.
Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: "We are seeing strong and sustained demand for Summer 24 across the board, with the late summer season proving very popular. As the UK’s largest tour operator, we have reacted quickly to that demand by adding extra capacity from September through to November for Summer 24.
"With even more choice and flexibility to 24 sun destinations, we are giving holidaymakers plenty of opportunity to get away on our award-winning flights and holidays. By adding additional services to a host of destinations for the late summer season, we are giving customers exactly what they want, and we know just how much they will be jumping at the chance to get away and enjoy a last slice of summer sun."