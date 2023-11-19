Good news for those looking to escape the weather as Jet2 adds more Edinburgh flights

Jet2 has boosted its offering from Edinburgh with additional flights to a host of sun-soaked destinations.

A budget airline has boosted its offering from Edinburgh with additional flights to a host of sun-soaked destinations.

As part of an overall expansion across Britain, Jet2.com and Jet2holidays are adding extra services to 10 getaway destinations from Edinburgh Airport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Travel Guide newsletter. The must read guide for those who don't like staying in one place. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Flights from the Capital will visit Corfu, Dubrovnik, Dalaman, Kos, Palma (Majorca) and Rhodes in October, Malaga and Faro (Algarve) in October and November, and Alicante and Bodrum in November.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: "We are seeing strong and sustained demand for Summer 24 across the board, with the late summer season proving very popular. As the UK’s largest tour operator, we have reacted quickly to that demand by adding extra capacity from September through to November for Summer 24.