Edinburgh flights: Airline axes flights from Edinburgh Airport to popular European holiday destination
and live on Freeview channel 276
A major airline has withdrawn flights between Edinburgh and a popular holiday destination in northern Europe.
Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) announced its Edinburgh to Oslo service is to cease amid a restructure, but said it may reintroduce the Norwegian service in future. The carrier’s flights from the Capital to Sweden and Denmark will continue to operate.
Speaking to The Herald, a spokesperson for SAS said: “It’s correct that we’ve pulled Edinburgh-Oslo for sale at this stage. We remain committed to the Edinburgh market though and may well add back the Oslo route once our resource situation is more clear.
“We continue to serve Edinburgh from both Stockholm, with daily service from April onwards, and Copenhagen, with summer seasonal service.”
Holidaymakers hoping to visit Oslo can still take direct flights from Edinburgh Airport via Norwegian Airlines.
Last week, it was announced that Edinburgh Airport will welcome JetBlue in 2024 as the airline launches its first ever Scottish route to New York.
The low-cost carrier will run a summer service from the Scottish capital to New York JFK from May to September 2024, marking the first time it has ever operated in Scotland.
Flights will depart daily on an Airbus A321neo, giving passengers even more opportunity to see the bright lights of Times Square. The addition of this route further enhances connectivity to North America out of Scotland’s busiest airport after a strong 2023 where transatlantic capacity was up 51 per cent on 2019 levels.