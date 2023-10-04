Low-cost airline adds two new flights from Edinburgh as it expands services in the Capital

Jet2 has announced two new holiday destination routes from Edinburgh Airport, as the airline significantly expands its network at the airport.

Starting in May 2005, the airline will fly to Catania in Sicily, Italy, on Wednesdays. The same month, the low-cost carrier is introducing another new route from the Capital, with flights to the pretty port city of Burgas in Bulgaria, flying on Thursday and Monday.

In September, Jet2 announced it was adding a seventh aircraft based in the Capital for summer 2024, and four new routes.

Jet2 will fly to Catania in Sicily, Italy, from Edinburgh Airport, with the service starting in Spring 2025. Photo: Jet2

From March 8 next year, Monday and Friday services will fly holidaymakers to the Italian city of Rome, and from May 1, Wednesday services will travel to Malta.

The UK’s largest tour operator and third largest airline also said it is seeing strong demand for flights to popular snow sports destinations, and in response to this, new flights have been added to Chambery, in the French Alps, from Edinburgh for winter 23/24 and 24/25. Saturday services will operate weekly between February 10 and April 6, 2024, and then again from December 21, 2024.

New services to Prague will also begin operating from October 3, 2024 to March 27, 2025 with up to two weekly services operating during this period.

For sunseekers, Jet2 have also added thousands of extra seats for next summer to some of their most popular destinations – including the Canary Islands, mainland Spain, Italy, Turkey, Croatia, Cyprus and Greece.

The destinations where additional flights and holidays have been added include Larnaca, Gran Canaria, Naples, Split, Tenerife, Verona, Lanzarote, Malaga, Antalya, Bodrum and Zante.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said in September: “The demand we are seeing from customers and independent travel agents remains strong, so we have responded by expanding our operations at Edinburgh Airport with new routes, extra capacity and an additional seventh based aircraft for summer 24.