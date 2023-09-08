Jet2 says new routes have been added due to huge demand from holidaymakers

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A budget airline has announced a major expansion of its operations at Edinburgh Airport, including four new routes.

Jet2, the UK’s largest tour operator and third largest airline, has added a seventh aircraft based in the Capital for summer 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Travel Guide newsletter. The must read guide for those who don't like staying in one place. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From March 8 next year, Monday and Friday services will fly holidaymakers to the Italian city of Rome, and from May 1, Wednesday services will travel to Malta.

Jet2 has announced a major expansion of its operations at Edinburgh Airport, including four new routes.

Jet2 also said it is seeing strong demand for flights to popular snow sports destinations, and in response to this, new flights have been added to Chambery, in the French Alps, from Edinburgh for winter 23/24 and 24/25. Saturday services will operate weekly between February 10 and April 6, 2024, and then again from December 21, 2024.

New services to Prague will also begin operating from October 3, 2024 to March 27, 2025 with up to two weekly services operating during this period.

For sunseekers, Jet2 have also added thousands of extra seats for next summer to some of their most popular destinations – including the Canary Islands, mainland Spain, Italy, Turkey, Croatia, Cyprus and Greece.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The destinations where additional flights and holidays have been added include Larnaca, Gran Canaria, Naples, Split, Tenerife, Verona, Lanzarote, Malaga, Antalya, Bodrum and Zante.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “Today’s announcement represents a significant investment at Edinburgh Airport and means we are massively expanding our summer and winter programmes.

“We are looking forward to our biggest ever summer 24 from Edinburgh Airport, and this huge expansion to our programme is a demonstration of our continued commitment to investing in our operations at the base ahead of it.

“The demand we are seeing from customers and independent travel agents remains strong, so we have responded by expanding our operations at Edinburgh Airport with new routes, extra capacity and an additional seventh based aircraft for summer 24.