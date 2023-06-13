A budget airline has launched new flights and holidays to seven sunny destinations for next spring and summer.

Jet2 has added additional services from Edinburgh to holiday spots in Croatia, the Balearics, Mainland Spain, Greece, Italy, and the Canary Islands for next year’s holiday season. After strong demand from customers looking to enjoy some early summer sun, the airline has launched new flights in March and April 2024 – timed perfectly for the summer holidays. Passengers can travel to 30 destinations from Edinburgh Airport with Jet2 next summer, as the airline continues to add services.

These are the extra Summer 2024 flights and holidays on sale from Edinburgh Airport:

Jet2 has added additional flights from Edinburgh Airport to sunny destinations like Ibiza, Palma and Rhodes.

Dubrovnik – additional Wednesday services from April 10. Ibiza – extra Sunday services available from March 31. Naples – additional Saturday services added from April 13.

Palma (Majorca) – additional Saturday services on sale from March 30. Reus – additional Sunday services from March 31. Rhodes – additional Tuesday and Saturday services from April 13. Gran Canaria – additional Saturday service available on April 27.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “As the UK’s largest tour operator, we are continuing to react quickly to the demand we are seeing by adding on even more capacity for Summer 24 from Edinburgh Airport. Customers and independent travel agents in the region have been flocking to book holidays for the early summer season, so we are delighted to be offering even more choice and flexibility to seven sun destinations and giving holidaymakers many opportunities to get away on our award-winning flights and holidays. By adding additional services during peak times such as the Easter holidays, we are giving customers exactly what they want – an early slice of summer sun, and we know just how much they will be jumping at the chance to get away and grab this.”