1. Marrakesh
Marrakesh in Morocco is the best-value winter sun destination to fly to from Edinburgh. You can get the most sunshine for your money in this city in Northern Africa. The average cost of a holiday for two to the vibrant trading city is £744.32, with holidaymakers in Marrakesh experiencing 10.06 hours of winter sun per day, 8.65 hours more than in Edinburgh.
Photo: Getty Images
2. Tenerife
Tenerife, the largest of the Canary Islands, is a great-value winter sun destination. The island, which boasts golden beaches and clear blue waters, receives 10.35 hours of sunshine, meaning tourists from Edinburgh will gain almost 9 hours of winter sun per day. For two adults, the average cost of a holiday to Tenerife is £834.96.
Photo: Getty
3. Fuerteventura
The third best value destination is Fuerteventura, one of Spain’s Canary Islands, which sits in the Atlantic Ocean off the north coast of Africa. The holiday destination receives 10.35 hours of sunshine, meaning tourists visiting from Edinburgh will gain almost nine hours of winter sun. An average trip to Fuerteventura for two adults costs £844.96.
Photo: Michele Rinaldi
4. Madeira
You can fly direct from Edinburgh Airport to Madeira - an archipelago in sunny Portugal. Holidaymakers from Edinburgh get 7.94 more hours of sunshine and pay an average of £920.30 for a trip for two.
Photo: Matthias Groeneveld