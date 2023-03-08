News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Edinburgh Airport: The 10 best-value sunny destinations to fly to from Edinburgh to escape cold weather snap

The best-value winter sun destinations to fly to from Edinburgh Airport revealed

Anna Bryan
By Anna Bryan
2 minutes ago

Cold weather is overstaying its welcome in Edinburgh, with snow and freezing temperatures forecast for the next week.

If you’re desperate to escape the last of the wintry weather, there are plenty of sunny holiday destinations that you can fly to from Edinburgh Airport. A report from BestGamblingSites.com has revealed where you can get the most sun for your money. So, here are the 10 best-value winter sun destinations to fly to from Edinburgh Airport.

Marrakesh in Morocco is the best-value winter sun destination to fly to from Edinburgh. You can get the most sunshine for your money in this city in Northern Africa. The average cost of a holiday for two to the vibrant trading city is £744.32, with holidaymakers in Marrakesh experiencing 10.06 hours of winter sun per day, 8.65 hours more than in Edinburgh.

1. Marrakesh

Marrakesh in Morocco is the best-value winter sun destination to fly to from Edinburgh. You can get the most sunshine for your money in this city in Northern Africa. The average cost of a holiday for two to the vibrant trading city is £744.32, with holidaymakers in Marrakesh experiencing 10.06 hours of winter sun per day, 8.65 hours more than in Edinburgh.

Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Tenerife, the largest of the Canary Islands, is a great-value winter sun destination. The island, which boasts golden beaches and clear blue waters, receives 10.35 hours of sunshine, meaning tourists from Edinburgh will gain almost 9 hours of winter sun per day. For two adults, the average cost of a holiday to Tenerife is £834.96.

2. Tenerife

Tenerife, the largest of the Canary Islands, is a great-value winter sun destination. The island, which boasts golden beaches and clear blue waters, receives 10.35 hours of sunshine, meaning tourists from Edinburgh will gain almost 9 hours of winter sun per day. For two adults, the average cost of a holiday to Tenerife is £834.96.

Photo: Getty

Photo Sales
The third best value destination is Fuerteventura, one of Spain’s Canary Islands, which sits in the Atlantic Ocean off the north coast of Africa. The holiday destination receives 10.35 hours of sunshine, meaning tourists visiting from Edinburgh will gain almost nine hours of winter sun. An average trip to Fuerteventura for two adults costs £844.96.

3. Fuerteventura

The third best value destination is Fuerteventura, one of Spain’s Canary Islands, which sits in the Atlantic Ocean off the north coast of Africa. The holiday destination receives 10.35 hours of sunshine, meaning tourists visiting from Edinburgh will gain almost nine hours of winter sun. An average trip to Fuerteventura for two adults costs £844.96.

Photo: Michele Rinaldi

Photo Sales
You can fly direct from Edinburgh Airport to Madeira - an archipelago in sunny Portugal. Holidaymakers from Edinburgh get 7.94 more hours of sunshine and pay an average of £920.30 for a trip for two.

4. Madeira

You can fly direct from Edinburgh Airport to Madeira - an archipelago in sunny Portugal. Holidaymakers from Edinburgh get 7.94 more hours of sunshine and pay an average of £920.30 for a trip for two.

Photo: Matthias Groeneveld

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Edinburgh AirportEdinburgh