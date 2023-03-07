Edinburgh weather: Met Office gives exact time heavy snow could hit the Capital with big freeze forecast
It's been a bitterly cold start to the week in the Capital, and the weather will get a lot worse
Edinburgh is expected to see some heavy snow this week, according to the latest forecast from the Met Office.
Yellow warnings for snow and ice across most of Scotland and north-east England are in place for Tuesday as Arctic air moves south – and later this week, Edinburgh could be covered in the white stuff, with snow forecast to fall at 6pm on Thursday.
Come 6am on Friday, heavy snow is expected in the Capital, although it isn’t expected to last into the weekend.
Until then, Edinburgh will see low temperatures, but plenty of sunshine is forecast fo Tuesday and Wednesday.
Speaking about this week’s weather, senior meteorologist Craig Snell said: “We do see a bit of a change with even colder air coming through and then an increase in risk of sudden disruption due to some sleet, snow and some ice.
“So at the moment, the main focus is across northern and eastern parts of the UK where we have issued warnings already for Monday and Tuesday for the risk of some snow showers moving in from the north.
“Highest accumulations will be across the high ground. But even at lower levels, we are likely to see some disruption in places as the showers come through.”