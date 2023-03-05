On Monday, March 6, the Capital will see drizzle and light rain in the morning, while the afternoon will remain mostly dry with the occasional sunny interval. A high of 5°C and a low of -3 is expected. However, areas near Edinburgh might see snow, as the Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow and ice for Monday, which covers East Lothian and Midlothian. A second warning is in place for Edinburgh and the Lothians all-day on Tuesday, March 7. However, the current forecast for Tuesday says it will stay dry and sunny for most of the day, with a high of 4°C. Icy conditions are likely, as the temperature is set to drop to around -5°C during the night.

Sunny weather is forecast for Wednesday, March 8, but it will be colder than the average March day in Edinburgh, with temperatures not expected to rise above 3°C, and a low of -4°C forecast. While it will be dry and sunny during the morning on Thursday, March 9, sleet showers are forecast to hit the Capital at around 1pm, while snow is expected to fall from 4pm to midnight. A high of 3°C and a low of -3°C is forecast.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow and ice, which covers Edinburgh and the Lothians.

A mix of light and heavy snow showers are set to fall throughout the day on Friday, March 10, when Edinburgh will see a high of 4°C and a low of -2°C. Sleet showers are forecast for Saturday, March 11, and temperatures will stay below average, with a high of 3°C and a low of 0°C expected. Light snow and rain will fall on the Capital throughout the day on Sunday, March 12, according to the BBC weather forecast. Temperatures will be slightly warmer, rising to 5°C and dropping to 0°C.