Snow and ice could cause disruption in Edinburgh and the Lothians next week. The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow and ice for Midlothian and East Lothian, which will be in place from midnight to 11.59pm on Monday, March 6. Another yellow weather warning will be in place all day on Tuesday, March 7, which covers Edinburgh and the Lothians.

Frequent snow showers are forecast to fall in Scotland next week, as temperatures are set to drop below zero. The adverse weather may cause disruption to travel and other services. Rail, air and road travel could see delays and cancellations. The weather forecaster has warned locals that there is a “small chance of injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces”. Rural communities could become cut off as a result of the snow. There is also a chance of power cuts, and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected.

Deputy Chief Meteorologist for the Met Office, Chris Almond, said: “Very cold air will spread across the UK from late on Sunday through early next week. This brings with it snow even to low levels in the north and east through Monday and Tuesday, and in excess of 10cm could accumulate, most likely on high ground in the north, but also settling for a time at lower levels.

“With freezing overnight temperatures and the risk of ice, there’s a risk of some travel disruption and wintry hazards are likely to persist through much of next week, even further south for a time, so keep an eye on the Met Office forecast for the latest information.”

Hikers have also been warned that weather conditions could deteriorate quickly on Scotland’s hills. James Coles of Scottish Mountain Rescue and Team Leader at Moffat Mountain Rescue said: “The UK is entering a period of increasingly challenging weather conditions with snow, ice and gusty winds all featuring prominently in the forecast for the coming week. Upland areas, especially in the mountains, can see conditions change very rapidly and they may be markedly different from surrounding lowland areas.

