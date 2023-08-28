The ‘technical issue’ that is affecting thousands of passengers across the UK – with more than 500 UK flights cancelled

Edinburgh Airport has warned passengers to check ‘with their airline on the status of their flight’ prior to arriving at the airport after a technical issue affecting air traffic control has led to flight cancellations.

Today, Monday August 28, the National Air Traffic Services (Nats) said it was ‘experiencing a technical issue’ and has ‘applied traffic flow restrictions to maintain safety.’ The issue is affecting some flights entering and exiting the UK but Nats added ‘UK airspace is not closed.’

It is unclear what has caused the issue or how long it will take to reinstate regular services. For the time being, air traffic controllers will need to manually input flight plans meaning the number of flights be processed ‘at the same volume’ until engineers repair the fault.

Edinburgh Airport said: “Passengers should not come to the airport before checking with their airline on the status of their flight"

Writing on social media, Edinburgh Airport said: “This is a developing situation affecting some flights across the UK network. Passengers should not come to the airport before checking with their airline on the status of their flight. We are continuing to monitor the situation and we will provide further updates when we can.”

It comes as Lib Dem, Edinburgh West MP Christine Jardine has called on the Prime Minister to organise an urgent COBRA meeting to address the issue. Ms Jardine said: “With the Edinburgh festival coming to a close, this is likely to be a busy period for Scottish airports. Rishi Sunak and his Ministers need to get a grip on this issue urgently and hold a COBRA meeting. Scottish ministers will also need to engage with their UK counterparts to ensure that these issues are effectively managed.”

Ms Jardine added: "Travellers cannot afford for either government to go missing at a moment like this, or it could have a disruptive impact on millions of holidaymakers. Brits need to know that the Government is doing all it can to make sure people aren't hit with major delays and disruptions in the coming days."

A National Air Traffic Services spokesperson said: “This morning’s technical issue is affecting our ability to automatically process flight plans. Until our engineers have resolved this, flight plans are being input manually which means we cannot process them at the same volume, hence we have applied traffic flow restrictions. Our technical experts are looking at all possible solutions to rectify this as quickly as possible.”