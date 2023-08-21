News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh Airport closed and flights diverted to Glasgow and Newcastle after fault found near runway

Arrivals and departures were temporarily suspended for airfield repairs.
By Jolene Campbell
Published 21st Aug 2023, 10:25 BST
Updated 21st Aug 2023, 10:25 BST

Edinburgh Airport was closed on Monday morning forcing flights to divert to Glasgow and Newcastle after a fault was discovered on the airfield just off the runway.

A number of flights had to be diverted to other airports while planes due to take off were held at the gates. The issue with the surface was identified at around 8am and emergency repairs were swiftly carried out to make the ground safe, bosses confirmed.

The runway reopened just before 9am. A number of passengers took to social media to express frustration at the delays.

A spokesperson for Edinburgh Airport said: "Arrivals and departures were suspended for a short period while our teams carried out emergency repairs on our airfield. This has since been completed and all operations have resumed. Safety is our priority and we thank passengers for their patience."

