Edinburgh Airport was closed on Monday morning forcing flights to divert to Glasgow and Newcastle after a fault was discovered on the airfield just off the runway.

A number of flights had to be diverted to other airports while planes due to take off were held at the gates. The issue with the surface was identified at around 8am and emergency repairs were swiftly carried out to make the ground safe, bosses confirmed.

The runway reopened just before 9am. A number of passengers took to social media to express frustration at the delays.