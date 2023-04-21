News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
8 hours ago Hugh Bonneville announced as host of King Charles’ coronation concert
11 minutes ago Airbnb’s quirkiest rentals you can stay in this summer
1 hour ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023
4 hours ago Oliver Dowden and Alex Chalk take key roles after Raab’s resignation
6 hours ago Dominic Raab bullying report: 5 key findings as deputy PM quits
6 hours ago Rishi Sunak’s letter to Dominic Raab after he resigns as deputy PM

The Chase: Edinburgh airport worker wins nearly £7,000 on Bradley Walsh's ITV quiz show The Chase

Contestants from Auld Reekie continue to do well on the popular show

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 21st Apr 2023, 17:24 BST- 2 min read
Updated 21st Apr 2023, 17:53 BST

Host Bradley Walsh was full of praise when an Edinburgh man helped his team win almost £7,000 on ITV show The Chase on Thursday night.

Jim, who works at Edinburgh Airport, teamed up with Pam from Lincolnshire, Anna from Hertfordshire and Jay from Loughborough and got his new pals off to a flyer as he banked £9,000 in the cash builder.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The customer service assistant continued to get the better of The Governess before re-taking his seat alongside his team-mates.

Jim, left, who works at Edinburgh Airport, won nearly £7K on ITV show The Chase, hosted by Bradley Walsh, right. Photos; ITVJim, left, who works at Edinburgh Airport, won nearly £7K on ITV show The Chase, hosted by Bradley Walsh, right. Photos; ITV
Jim, left, who works at Edinburgh Airport, won nearly £7K on ITV show The Chase, hosted by Bradley Walsh, right. Photos; ITV
Most Popular

Walsh took a moment out to praise Edinburgh, calling it a “beautiful city” and Jim told the host that he loved painting mini figures for board games during his spare time.

He said: “I set them up and have pretend battles with my friends." Jim went on to say that even though he already has thousand of the mini figures at home, he’d love to win so he could buy even more.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He added, however, that his wife might have somthing to say about that, as she wants the money for a new house.

Next up was Anne, who studied at Edinburgh University. Having snared £2,000 from the cash builder, she stuck with her lot, saying her dad would kill her if she blew it.

Retired biology technician Pam joined forces with the pair in the final chase. They had banked a cool £27,000 between them, after each team member had put £8,000 in the pot. In the end, cach player walked away with £6,750 – not bad for an evening’s work!

Contestants from Edinburgh have been doing well on The Chase recently.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In January, Katie, a project manager at Edinburgh University, walked away with a cool £6,000 on the ITV quiz show.

Before her big win, she told Walsh that she would spend the money on a trip to London to see her favourite musical, Six.

When she and her two fellow contestants won £18,000, thanks to a question about African country Sierra Leone, Katie then said: “I think I’m going to see a lot of musicals!”

Read More
Remembering Edinburgh's lost record stores
Related topics:EdinburghITV