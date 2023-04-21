The Chase: Edinburgh airport worker wins nearly £7,000 on Bradley Walsh's ITV quiz show The Chase
Contestants from Auld Reekie continue to do well on the popular show
Host Bradley Walsh was full of praise when an Edinburgh man helped his team win almost £7,000 on ITV show The Chase on Thursday night.
Jim, who works at Edinburgh Airport, teamed up with Pam from Lincolnshire, Anna from Hertfordshire and Jay from Loughborough and got his new pals off to a flyer as he banked £9,000 in the cash builder.
The customer service assistant continued to get the better of The Governess before re-taking his seat alongside his team-mates.
Walsh took a moment out to praise Edinburgh, calling it a “beautiful city” and Jim told the host that he loved painting mini figures for board games during his spare time.
He said: “I set them up and have pretend battles with my friends." Jim went on to say that even though he already has thousand of the mini figures at home, he’d love to win so he could buy even more.
He added, however, that his wife might have somthing to say about that, as she wants the money for a new house.
Next up was Anne, who studied at Edinburgh University. Having snared £2,000 from the cash builder, she stuck with her lot, saying her dad would kill her if she blew it.
Retired biology technician Pam joined forces with the pair in the final chase. They had banked a cool £27,000 between them, after each team member had put £8,000 in the pot. In the end, cach player walked away with £6,750 – not bad for an evening’s work!
Contestants from Edinburgh have been doing well on The Chase recently.
In January, Katie, a project manager at Edinburgh University, walked away with a cool £6,000 on the ITV quiz show.
Before her big win, she told Walsh that she would spend the money on a trip to London to see her favourite musical, Six.
When she and her two fellow contestants won £18,000, thanks to a question about African country Sierra Leone, Katie then said: “I think I’m going to see a lot of musicals!”