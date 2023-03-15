A Lothian man will be jetting off on the holiday of a lifetime after he was one of four contestants to bag £5,000 on ITV’s The Chase.

Clinical psychologist Keith was the first member of the team to face ‘the chaser’, quiz mastermind Mark Labbett also known as The Beast, in the episode which aired on Tuesday evening. Before the quick-fire question round, which saw him raise a respectable £6,000, Keith told presenter Bradley Walsh that he is a local pantomime veteran, having played a pantomime dame for 12 years.

“To be perfectly honest I tend to play the same sort of character every time no matter what. I’m a one trick pony,” he said. When asked by Bradley what he would do with the money if he won, the 59-year-old said he had ambitious travel plans. He said: "I would like to travel to the far east with my wife, perhaps to Vietnam or China.”

Clinical psychologist Keith appeared on The Chase and walked away with £5,000. Picture: ITVX

In the showdown against the chaser, Keith answered questions correctly about theatre, religion and planets before he tripped up on ones about film and cricket. But having sailed through the final two questions, on Broadway and yum yums, he was able to beat the chaser and return to base with the full £6,000 which was added to the team’s prize pot.

Fellow contestants Carole, Molly and Charlie had similar success, and all beat the chaser in their individual rounds, bringing the total prize pot to an impressive £20,000.

And in a nail-biting final chase, which sees the team first answer as many questions as they can followed by the chaser who tries to beat their score, the team managed to move 17 spaces. Despite eight attempts to push the chaser back when he answered questions wrong, things didn’t look promising for the team, but a few stumbles from The Beast meant he ran out of time with just one space left to beat them.