A major airline has axed all its flights from Edinburgh airport and moved to its nearest airport rival Glasgow.

Budget airline Wizz announced it has scrapped routes from Edinburgh airport including Budapest and Bucharest, which will now depart from Glasgow International Airport.

The routes will start taking off from Glasgow in November as a replacement of the previous service in Edinburgh. The airline removed all future scheduled flights from Edinburgh and ended the partnership with the Capital’s airport.

Chiefs at Edinburgh airport said they are ‘disappointed’ at the move. In February, 2023 a consumer watchdog urged travellers to avoid the budget airline after it was named the worst short-haul airline by UK passengers.

The airline said the flights will run in time for travellers to visit the European cities for Christmas, with both destinations famed for their markets and festivities.

There will be two flights per week for both destinations, taking Wizz Air’s frequency from Glasgow Airport to four flights per week.

A spokesman for Edinburgh Airport said:

"Although it is always disappointing to lose a valued airline partner, routes to Budapest, Bucharest and Gdansk continue to be well served by Ryanair. This ensures continuity of service for passengers travelling from Edinburgh to these fantastic cities."