New flights from Edinburgh to San Sebastian in Spain and Olbia in Sardinia

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

British Airways has announced flights to two stunning destinations from Edinburgh Airport next summer.

Under its BA Cityflyer subsidiary, the airline will offer twice weekly flights to the beautiful Basque city of San Sebastian and a weekly service to Olbia in the Italian island of Sardinia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Travel Guide newsletter. The must read guide for those who don't like staying in one place. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The San Sebastian route will operate on Tuesdays and Saturdays between 25 May and 30 July, 2024, while the Olbia flights will operate on Saturdays between 25 May and 10 August, 2024.

BA will offer twice weekly flights to San Sebastian, pictured, and a weekly service to Olbia in Sardinia. Photo Pixabay

Both routes will operate on a 98-seat Embraer 190 aircraft with two cabins: Club Europe (business class) and Euro Traveller (economy).

Jet2 recently two new holiday destination routes from Edinburgh Airport, as the airline significantly expands its network at the airport.

Starting in May 2005, the airline will fly to Catania in Sicily, Italy, on Wednesdays. The same month, the low-cost carrier is introducing another new route from the Capital, with flights to the pretty port city of Burgas in Bulgaria, flying on Thursday and Monday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jet2 also announced it was adding a seventh aircraft based in the Capital for summer 2024, and four new routes.