British Airways announce flights from Edinburgh Airport to stunning European holiday spots
British Airways has announced flights to two stunning destinations from Edinburgh Airport next summer.
Under its BA Cityflyer subsidiary, the airline will offer twice weekly flights to the beautiful Basque city of San Sebastian and a weekly service to Olbia in the Italian island of Sardinia.
The San Sebastian route will operate on Tuesdays and Saturdays between 25 May and 30 July, 2024, while the Olbia flights will operate on Saturdays between 25 May and 10 August, 2024.
Both routes will operate on a 98-seat Embraer 190 aircraft with two cabins: Club Europe (business class) and Euro Traveller (economy).
Jet2 recently two new holiday destination routes from Edinburgh Airport, as the airline significantly expands its network at the airport.
Starting in May 2005, the airline will fly to Catania in Sicily, Italy, on Wednesdays. The same month, the low-cost carrier is introducing another new route from the Capital, with flights to the pretty port city of Burgas in Bulgaria, flying on Thursday and Monday.
Jet2 also announced it was adding a seventh aircraft based in the Capital for summer 2024, and four new routes.
From March 8 next year, Monday and Friday services will fly holidaymakers to the Italian city of Rome, and from May 1, Wednesday services will travel to Malta.