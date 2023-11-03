News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh flights: Loganair flight makes U-turn back to Edinburgh Airport after passenger takes unwell

The Embraer ERJ145 left Edinburgh Airport on Friday morning
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 10:39 GMT
Updated 3rd Nov 2023, 12:47 GMT
A flight from Edinburgh to Southampton has been forced to perform a U-turn after a passenger took unwell on board.

According to www.aviationsourcenews.com, flight data shows Loganair regional flight LM321, an Embraer ERJ145 from Edinburgh (EDI) to Southampton (SOU), declared a general emergency with squawk code 7700, whilst en route.

Data shows flight LM321 made an on-time departure out of Edinburgh Airport this morning at 6.49am. The flight then set course for Southampton normally – climbing to cruising level FL310 – before declaring an emergency approximately 20 minutes later. The aircraft performed a U-turn and returned to the Capital, where it landed safely.

A flight from Edinburgh to Southampton has been forced to perform an emergency landing.A flight from Edinburgh to Southampton has been forced to perform an emergency landing.
A Loganair spokesperson said: “We can confirm this morning’s Edinburgh to Southampton flight returned to Edinburgh after a passenger became unwell onboard.

“We thank our customers for their understanding and the emergency services for their quick response.”

