Edinburgh flights: Loganair flight makes U-turn back to Edinburgh Airport after passenger takes unwell
A flight from Edinburgh to Southampton has been forced to perform a U-turn after a passenger took unwell on board.
According to www.aviationsourcenews.com, flight data shows Loganair regional flight LM321, an Embraer ERJ145 from Edinburgh (EDI) to Southampton (SOU), declared a general emergency with squawk code 7700, whilst en route.
Data shows flight LM321 made an on-time departure out of Edinburgh Airport this morning at 6.49am. The flight then set course for Southampton normally – climbing to cruising level FL310 – before declaring an emergency approximately 20 minutes later. The aircraft performed a U-turn and returned to the Capital, where it landed safely.
A Loganair spokesperson said: “We can confirm this morning’s Edinburgh to Southampton flight returned to Edinburgh after a passenger became unwell onboard.
“We thank our customers for their understanding and the emergency services for their quick response.”