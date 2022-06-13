The plane was returning from Heraklion, on the Greek island of Crete, when it requested an expediated landing on approach to the Capital’s airport on Sunday (June 12).

The flight's First Officer had to step in and managed to land the aircraft safely.

The captain was met by paramedics on arrival as a “precaution” and no one was injured as a result of the incident.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An EasyJet plane made emergency landing at Edinburgh Aiport on Sunday due to the captain “becoming unwell”.

An easyJet spokesperson said: “EasyJet can confirm that flight EZY6938 from Heraklion to Edinburgh on June 12 requested an expediated landing due to the captain becoming unwell while on approach to Edinburgh.

“The First Officer landed the aircraft in line with standard operating procedures and the captain was met by paramedics on arrival as a precaution.