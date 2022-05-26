Around 200 easyJet flights across the UK have been grounded, due to an IT systems issue.

Several passengers travelling to and from Edinburgh Airport have been affected by the failure. A business traveller whose London flight was among those cancelled was furious at the news.

The company executive, from Edinburgh, said he was "surrounded by angry Liverpool fans" who are attempting to fly to Paris for the Champions' League final in Paris on Saturday.

He said: "I was very disappointed to be informed that my flight to London was off with very little by way of an explanation of the circumstances of the cancellation.

"Edinburgh Airport seems to be the hub of choice for quite a large number of Liverpool supporters who are on their way to Paris. They were not a happy bunch. I am currently surrounded by angry Liverpool fans who just want to fly off and see their team on Saturday.

"The airport staff appear to be coping pretty well but they are heavily outnumbered and there's little they can do if easyJet has had some sort of tech glitch."

Other travellers took to social media to complain to the budget airline.

One passenger tagged easyJet in a tweet, writing: “Why have I passed through security, got to the gate to find the flight has been cancelled 2 hours before due to fly. Boards still showing Paris flight to Edinburgh as on time. I've booked alternative flight with BA as your staff were unhelpful and couldn't offer solution.”

Another passenger complained: “On board and easyJet flight and received a txt to say cancelled. No flights out for the rest of the day. No flight home to edinburgh. Good luck easyJet.”

A father, whose daughter was affected by the cancellations, tweeted: “What's happening at Edinburgh airport? Daughter & her pal looking forward to 1st holiday abroad for years & multiple Easyjet flights cancelled at last minute with apparently no staff in sight.”

An Edinburgh businessman said he was "surrounded by angry Liverpool fans" who are attempting to fly to Paris for the Champions' League final in Paris on Saturday. (Photo credit: Nick Potts/PA Wire.)

Edinburgh Airport informed passengers of the situation in a Tweet, which read: “easyJet are experiencing an IT systems issue, with some disruption to their flights as a result.

Their teams are working to have the issue resolved as soon as possible. Please check with the airline for any updates on your flight or baggage.”

A spokeswoman for easyJet told the Independent: “Unfortunately, we are currently experiencing IT systems issues which means that flights due to depart between 13:00 and 15:00 UK time today may be impacted.

“Our team of IT specialists is working to restore the systems as soon as possible.

“We advise customers due to travel with us today to continue to check Flight Tracker to check the status of their flight before making their way to the airport.

“We apologise for the inconvenience caused and would like to thank customers for their patience as we work to resolve this as soon as possible.”