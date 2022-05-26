Eco group Edinburgh Tyre Extinguishers has confirmed that they are responsible for letting down the tyres of over 100 SUVs in Edinburgh.

Their group members targeted the New Town, Marchmont and Hillside, and have left leaflets on the cars they hit explaining: “we do this because driving around urban areas in your massive vehicle has huge consequences for others.”

This operation is said to be the groups largest yet, and comes after they targeted Portobello, where they said they would be stepping up their activity after the council elections to ensure new councillors would honour their pledge to lower emissions.

A note is left by the group after they deflate tyres on vehicles

Within Edinburgh council, the SNP and the Greens are committed to a number of measures including congestion charging for drivers heading into Edinburgh, a Low Emission Zone where the most polluting vehicles would be banned and a Workplace Parking Levy.

However, many of these measures will rely on support from other political parties, and there has been criticism from climate activists that the planned measures do not far and fast enough.

A spokesperson for the Edinburgh Tyre Extinguishers said: "Politicians talk, we act. We will defend ourselves from air pollution, climate change and unsafe roads, and we urge others to join us.

“Edinburgh is a small city with good public transport. Nobody living in the centre of town needs to own one of these death machines."

They added that they want a “massive investment in free, comprehensive public transport.”

Their aim is to make it impossible to own an SUV in urban areas.