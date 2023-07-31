Edinburgh-bound EasyJet flight diverted after ‘emergency alert’ issused on board
An easyJet flight bound for Edinburgh was forced to suddenly divert due to a passenger needing urgent medical attention mid-flight.
According to the Daily Mail, an 'emergency alert' was issued onboard the EZY312 flight, from London Stansted to Edinburgh, that departed at around 5.20pm on Sunday (July 30).
The alert came as the plane was flying above the Peak District, with the pilot forced to suddenly divert to Liverpool John Lennon.
In a statement, easyJet said: “We can confirm that flight EZY312 from London Stansted to Edinburgh this evening diverted to Liverpool due to a passenger onboard requiring urgent medical assistance.
“The safety and wellbeing of our customers and crew is easyJet's highest priority.'
An easyJet spokesperson later told the Daily Mail that paramedics and emergency services were ready to tend to the passenger on the plane’s arrival in Liverpool.