News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Randy Meisner: founding member of The Eagles dies aged 77
Eight hospitalised after 'chemical substance' set off in nightclub
‘Traumatised’ family’s home flooded with ‘dirty brown’ sewage
Watch: Mum rescued by firefighters after getting stuck in baby swing
FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Stormzy backs England’s Lionesses
Body found in search for firefighter missing in English Channel

Edinburgh-bound EasyJet flight diverted after ‘emergency alert’ issused on board

The alert was issued as the plane was flying above the Peak District
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 31st Jul 2023, 09:51 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st Jul 2023, 09:53 BST

An easyJet flight bound for Edinburgh was forced to suddenly divert due to a passenger needing urgent medical attention mid-flight.

According to the Daily Mail, an 'emergency alert' was issued onboard the EZY312 flight, from London Stansted to Edinburgh, that departed at around 5.20pm on Sunday (July 30).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The alert came as the plane was flying above the Peak District, with the pilot forced to suddenly divert to Liverpool John Lennon.

An easyJet flight bound for Edinburgh was forced to suddenly divert on Sunday evening due to a passenger needing urgent medical attention mid-flight.An easyJet flight bound for Edinburgh was forced to suddenly divert on Sunday evening due to a passenger needing urgent medical attention mid-flight.
An easyJet flight bound for Edinburgh was forced to suddenly divert on Sunday evening due to a passenger needing urgent medical attention mid-flight.
Most Popular

In a statement, easyJet said: “We can confirm that flight EZY312 from London Stansted to Edinburgh this evening diverted to Liverpool due to a passenger onboard requiring urgent medical assistance.

“The safety and wellbeing of our customers and crew is easyJet's highest priority.'

An easyJet spokesperson later told the Daily Mail that paramedics and emergency services were ready to tend to the passenger on the plane’s arrival in Liverpool.

Related topics:EdinburghEasyJetPeak DistrictLiverpool