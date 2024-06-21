Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A budget airline has announced flights from Edinburgh Airport to a destination on the bucket list of many travellers.

Jet2.com and Jet2CityBreaks have announced details of their once-in-a-lifetime trips to Iceland for Winter 25/26 that include Northern Lights tours.

The carrier said there will be three dedicated trips in total, including a four-night trip on November 26, 2025, a four-night trip on February 4, 2026, and a three-night trip on February 8, 2026. Both the February trips are ideally timed for the February half-term schools holiday.

Thanks to its abundance of natural wonders and wide variety of sights to see, Iceland has continued to experience strong demand. From the world’s most northernmost capital, Reykjavik, to volcanic landscapes and the night skies featuring the spectacular Northern Lights, it is easy to see why Iceland is deemed a once-in-a-lifetime trip.

Customers can pick from flight-only or package holiday options, with package options with Jet2CityBreaks available for a low £60 per person deposit. These package options with Jet2CityBreaks include a guided Northern Lights Tour, flights with Jet2.com, 22kg hold luggage and transfers to and from the airport, as well as a choice of 3 and 4-star hotels in central Reykjavik. In addition, a choice of excursions to the South Shore, Golden Circle and Blue Lagoon are also available to purchase.

It comes as Jet2.com and Jet2CityBreaks launched their biggest ever Iceland programme for next winter, which covers all 12 of their UK airport bases.

In addition to operating to Iceland from brand-new airports Bournemouth (an exclusive route) and Liverpool John Lennon for the first time, services are also on sale from Glasgow, Leeds Bradford, London Stansted, Manchester and Newcastle International Airport, among others.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “We are delighted to be announcing this exciting programme of scheduled services and once-in-a-lifetime trips to Iceland for Winter 25/26.

“It represents our biggest Iceland programme to date, providing an unrivalled choice of departure points from across the UK, and it comes in response to the strong demand from customers and independent travel agents.”

He added: “Iceland is a destination that continued to enjoy enormous popularity thanks to its abundance of natural wonders such as the Northern Lights and Golden Circle. As well as geothermal spas, geysers, natural parks and the incredible Aurora Borealis, Iceland also offers the ultimate city break destination in stylish Reykjavik, which is the world’s northernmost capital.