Edinburgh was named Curry Capital of Scotland at this year’s Scottish Curry Awards last night in Glasgow, with other local businesses picking up awards.

Some 2000 people gathered at the awards ceremony at the Double Tree Hilton hotel, with six winners from Edinburgh and the Lothians taking home awards on top of the Curry Capital accolade for the city.

Nepalese Restaurant of the Year went to Gurkha Bar & Restaurant in Edinburgh. The Brougham Place venue’s manager Tej Kandel said: “It was amazing to be named the best in Edinburgh and Scotland. It was a great night. We went along as a team and had a good time at the ceremony.

“We are very grateful to the organisers of the awards and our customers. As well as the staff here, who have worked so hard. So it’s great to be recognised for our efforts.”

Chef of the Year was won by Harka karki from Gurkha Bar & Restaurant in Musselburgh. With Tek Kandel also praising his award-winning Musselburgh chef: “We are delighted he has won this award, he really deserves it.”

Curry King of the Year was Shahid Ghani from Shezan in Edinburgh. The Union Place restaurant has been contacted for comment.

Dalkeith High Street restaurant Bombay Lounge was named Curry Restaurant of the Year for the South East region. Owner Michael Singh said: “I’m delighted. Especially with all the great newcomers up for the award. It was quite a big category, so nerve-racking. But it was really nice to win this award.

Bombay Lounge staff Mr Aminul, Mr Rahat and Mr Ali (left to right) with manager Michael Singh (second from right), collect their Scottish Curry Award.

“The whole team went to the awards, as it was a team effort. We celebrated until 1.30am/ 2am this morning. So I have given three or four of them a day off today!

“I have to say a big thank you to our customers. We couldn’t do it without their support. This award is for them.

“I was in the final for manager of the year as well. I didn’t win but it was a great event last night. There were 2000 people there. It was packed out. I have never seen it so busy, it was fantastic to see so many people from the industry there.”

And Michael isn’t finished there, with the Bombay Lounge hoping to win more accolades at the upcoming Molson Coors Scottish Entertainment Awards, with the Dalkeith venue up for the best restaurant in Scotland award.

He said: “We are up for that award in a couple of weeks’ time, so fingers crossed for that and hopefully we bring yet another trophy home to Midlothian.”