The restaurant is now open for an hour later to 9pm.

A popular Leith restaurant which featured on TV has won a two year fight to extend their opening hours.

Bosses at family-run eatery Sabzi on Ferry Road said the extension from 8pm to 9pm gives their business a ‘new lease of life’. It comes after the council twice rejected previous applications to open up to 11pm, despite hundreds of comments supporting the applications. Sabzi, meaning hot dish, saw their business boom after they turned a Punjabi weekend pop-up into a permanent restaurant dishing up home-cooked spicy grub.

The family applied again to extend its hours to 11pm after being rejected when they first applied more than two years ago. But the application was refused on grounds of "potential nuisance" along with concerns about noise and smells affecting neighbouring residents. An appeal made to the Scottish Government was dismissed.

The Singh family

Stevie, who runs the restaurant with his mum, dad and brothers told the Evening News it was a major blow to the business and their hopes for future growth. Now the family has welcomed the extension to 9pm, saying Christmas has come early for the vibrant restaurant. Owners also hinted at plans to extend the inside space with an additional private dining room.

Taking to social media the team said: “A huge thank you to everyone who backed us and this application. We nervously watched the web cast live and the committee mentioned the huge support for this. This extra hour gives our business a new lease of life and every possible chance to keep going from our beloved Sabzi. We’re blown away by the support, its actually mental!! Two and a bit years in the making and we’ve finally made some headway AND we have a viable business now.