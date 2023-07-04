A family-run donut shop in Edinburgh has announced the ‘sad’ closure of its Stockbridge branch.

Kilted Donut, which is known for its fresh homemade artisan doughnuts, has permanently shut its shop on St Stephen Street. The Stockbridge location, which opened in 2021, was popular amongst locals. The news comes one year on from the closure of Kilted Donut’s Leith shop, which owners said shut due to “the cost of living, increases in costs and a lack of staff”. The donut-makers newest shop in the Grassmarket will remain open.

The owners of the donut business announced the news to customers on social media, writing: “We’re sad to say that our Stockbridge shop on St Stephen Street is now closed. Our Grassmarket shop is open and we hope to be back in Stockbridge soon. Thank you to everyone who visited us there we look forward to seeing you all again.”

Locals shared their sadness at the closure, with one writing: “Sad not to have donuts so close, guess I’ll have to walk a little more to earn them! It was such a lovely shop, hope you find another place nearby soon!”. Another said: “How are we going to get through the school holidays? Shame you're having to close but I really hope this isn't a permanent thing as you're a favourite feature of St Stephens St!”