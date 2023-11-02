Edinburgh-based, family-owned Apex Hotels has checked in higher turnover and profit following a “exceptional growth” as it sees demand from both business and leisure guests continue to rise.

Apex Hotels boss Angela Vickers says: 'This year we have successfully matched revenue and occupancy growth with a healthy profit margin.' Picture: contributed.

The four-star hotel group, which has properties in Edinburgh, Glasgow, Dundee, London, and Bath, says its statutory accounts for the 12 months ending April 30, 2023, show a 58 per cent increase in turnover to £74.8 million, and an operating profit of £14.5m, up five times from £2.9m in the previous year, when it returned to profit.

It also said that following the sale of Apex London Wall Hotel and a five-year refinancing deal with Barclays worth more than £60m, the group is on the acquisition trail, in July purchasing its first rural property – Pitlochry’s Pine Trees Hotel – as part of an ambitious expansion plan targeting popular UK destinations.

Apex Hotels chief executive Angela Vickers has now said: “This year we have built upon strong foundations in 2022, with a renewed confidence in the market as demand from our UK and international guests returns. Our ambitious acquisition strategy will help diversify and expand our portfolio, delivering more choice through a wider range of destinations for our guests.

“This year we have successfully matched revenue and occupancy growth with a healthy profit margin, allowing us to sustainably re-invest in the business and our people. This includes doubling down on our effort to build a sustainable, community-focused organisation through our [environmental, social, and governance] strategy. We look forward to a strong year ahead as we continue to expand the business and grow our market position as one of the UK’s leading independent four-star hotel groups.”