Edinburgh-based commercial printer Ivanhoe Caledonian inks deal for new site
Ivanhoe Caledonian, which says it is Edinburgh’s last commercial printing business, is eyeing ambitious growth after locking down 15,000 square feet of industrial space in the city on the back of a seven-figure funding boost.
Allied Surveyors Scotland secured the site on behalf of the firm at 5a Seafield Road on an eight-year sub-lease from Whyte & Mackay at an undisclosed rent.
Ivanhoe Caledonian, formed in 2017 following the merger of two older printing businesses, has retained its existing premises at Eskmills in Musselburgh and will operate across both sites.
It said the additional space will support its expansion plans, which include creating jobs, and the purchase of a specific printing press and multiple pieces of print finishing equipment. Funding of £1.6 million, including a Scottish Enterprise grant, was secured by Ivanhoe to support the expansion drive.
Read More
Ivanhoe Caledonian director Keith Cockburn said: “We are looking to double in size by 2023 and have identified future growth opportunities thanks to our loyal customer base and our diversification into the paper and card packaging market.
“This market is seeing significant growth in Scotland due to Scotland’s strong food and drink export companies looking to shorten their global supply chains, and also turn away from plastic packaging towards more sustainable packaging.”
Allied Surveyors’ director of commercial agency (east) Iain Mercer said: “We conducted a thorough market-wide search for Ivanhoe and these premises at Seafield will provide our client with the required growth space, less than five miles from their current premises.”
The surveying firm currently has 160 staff, 32 offices in Scotland, “covering every post code”, and launched its east coast commercial agency in April 2018.