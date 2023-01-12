Edinburgh-based radio station Forth 2 is changing its name to Greatest Hits Radio as part Scotland’s first ever nationwide commercial radio station.

Bauer Scotland stations, Clyde 2, Forth 2, MFR 2, Northsound 2, Tay 2, West Sound in Ayrshire, and West Sound in Dumfries & Galloway will all unite under one name as they re-brand to Greatest Hits Radio from April 3. This means that wherever they are in Scotland, listeners will hear the greatest songs from the 70s, 80s and 90s, along with the presenters they know and love.

Ewen Cameron and Cat Harvey will continue as hosts of the Breakfast Show across the stations, with the details of the full schedule to be announced shortly. Listeners will be able to continue to find all their local news and information, including traffic and travel that they receive from their current stations upon re-brand, and advertising opportunities for local businesses will also remain.

Speaking about the change, Ewen and Cat said: “We are thrilled to be leading the Breakfast Show each weekday on Greatest Hits Radio as it expands into Scotland, creating the first nationwide commercial station. We have some really exciting plans up our sleeves and can’t wait to reveal them later this year.”

Victoria Easton-Riley, content director for Bauer Scotland, said: “Entertaining hundreds of thousands of listeners a week, Forth 2, is much-loved for its playlist of classic hits and entertaining content, so re-branding as Greatest Hits Radio just makes total sense. Strengthened under its new name, we’re so excited by the scope of opportunity ahead, including national marketing campaigns and more.”

Station frequencies will stay the same for listeners when the re-brand comes in April, and they’ll be able to find the station online, via smart speaker and the station app by searching for “Greatest Hits Radio” and their relevant area. Forth 2 shall also continue to support disadvantaged young people across Edinburgh, the Lothians, Fife, and Falkirk through Bauer’s Cash for Kids charity.