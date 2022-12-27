Two Midlothian curry restaurants have paid tribute to their customers after raising £2,500 for children in and around Edinburgh and the Lothians living in poverty.

Itihaas in Dalkeith and Radhuni in Loanhead donated 10 per cent of their sit-in and takeaway food takings for the first 18 days of December to the Mission Christmas appeal for the Edinburgh section of children’s charity Cash for Kids, and topped it up with their own contributions. The Lothians-wide appeal has so far raised an incredible £286,073 for the festive appeal. The money is being spent on Christmas presents for children who might otherwise go without.

The restaurants, both family owned and run, are long-standing supporters of community-based charities. Among their awards are the titles of Scotland’s Curry Restaurant and Curry Chef of the Year.

Staff at Radhuni in Loanhead, who have been collecting donations from customers for the Christmas appeal.

Managing Partner Habibur Khan thanked restaurant customers for enthusiastically embracing the campaign. He commented: “The response was terrific. Our customers not only enjoyed a great pre-Christmas dining experience but in so doing have made the festive season a lot happier for many kids at a special time of the year.

“The cost of living crisis and soaring energy bills mean more families than ever in and around Edinburgh, East and West Lothian and Midlothian simply can’t afford Christmas this year. By dining out to help out our valued customers have again stepped up when needed.”

