Edinburgh brewery Vault Beer releases toffee apple flavoured beer just in time for Halloween
With the spooky annual event looming, sour beer specialists Vault City have conjured up a beer that pays homage to a favourite Halloween treat. The new beer, which is on sale now, is brewed with crisp, tart apple juice and purée balanced by sweet toffee flavours to capture the nostalgic flavour of toffee apples. The Toffee Apple beer is priced at £5.90 and contains an ABV of 6.3 per cent.
Vault City’s founder Steven Smith-Hay, said: “Halloween is a time that comes with loads of nostalgic memories, from dressing up to going door to door trick or treating. As most of our customers know, we love experimenting with flavours and sour beer is an amazing base to work with for that. We love getting our creative hats on and coming up with new flavours to try – but this one was a no-brainer.
“For many of us, Halloween and autumn are synonymous with that rich, toffee flavour. So we’ve captured that in our brand new Toffee Apple beer. We love creating flavours that instil nostalgia into our customers – there really is nothing better than opening a can and being transported back to a good memory.”
The Portobello brewery is known for its nostalgia-infused creations, including beers inspired by Toxic Waste sweets, Wagon Wheel biscuits, neapolitan scoop ice cream and grape soda. Vault City’s beers are designed to make sour beer more accessible, with its Triple Fruited Mango Sour Beer among its beers stocked in more than 700 supermarkets across the UK.
In 2018, Vault City founder Steven Smith-Hay began taking simple ingredients and transforming them into sour beers in his kitchen at home. Now the former IT professional and his team brew 1.4 million litres of sour beer per year from the firm’s 5,000 square foot production facility in the A1 Industrial Estate, off Sir Harry Lauder Road. And last year, Vault City became the first brewery in the UK to switch to a four-day work week.