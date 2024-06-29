Edinburgh business scores at the Euros as top players including Rüdiger wear Boots N Pieces football boots
Leith Walk-based Boots N Pieces specialises in football boots conversions, and has seen its boots take to the pitch at Euro 24, with top players including German star Antonio Rüdiger wearing designs made in Edinburgh.
The business is run by Ryan Park, 32, from Leith, who picked up an old hobby of his during the Covid pandemic and then quit his job in investment banking to go full-time with Boots N Pieces, with Ryan recently recruiting a friend to help him cope with demand.
Speaking about stars wearing his creations at the Euros, Ryan said: “There are a few players wearing my boots conversions at the tournament, but the most famous is Rüdiger. I have got a partnership with Under Armour and he wears their boots, so it’s been quite a thrill to see him wear my designs at the tournament.
“I also did the boots for three of the Scotland team - Jack Hendry, Zander Clark and Lyndon Dykes. Unfortunately Lyndon had to pull out of the tournament due to injury and Zander never got on the pitch, but Jack wore my boots in Scotland’s games.
“I was invited along to Scotland’s training camp at Hampden before they headed to Germany and spent a couple of hours converted boots and also doing stud conversions. It was nice getting to meet the players.
“I somehow feel nervous watching the players wearing my boots, in case they have a bad game. And of course Rüdiger scored an own goal against Scotland with my boots on, although on that occasion it was nice to see!
“It’s just great to see top players wearing my creations on such a big stage. Now Scotland are out I hope Germany go all the way. It would be great to see him lift the trophy with my boots on.”
As well as the Euros exposure for his products, Ryan also recently took on a new member of staff to help him, as Boots N Pieces continues to grow.
He said: “It’s definitely really helpful for my business to have top players wearing Boots N Pieces products at the Euros. I have now built up enough trust in the game to work with top players and this is the next level.
“It makes the business look really authentic and trustworthy.
“I recently took on one of my friends, which was really good. So I’m just looking to push the business forward next season, and it’s just nice to have some company. Bouncing ideas off each other.
“It has been great having someone else there. It had to be done to push the business onto the next level. I’m just going to keep going with my links with the Scotland team and Under Armour and I’m trying to do more with clubs, build relationships with specific clubs this coming season.”
