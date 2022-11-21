Loanhead-based Top Out Brewery has announced it has been forced to close its doors due to rising costs making the business no longer sustainable.

Based at Dryden Road, the independent brewery, which mixes German and Scottish influences in its products, will close at the end of the year. With the brewery’s owners being climbing enthusiasts, their name ‘Top Out’ means to finish a route or to reach the top of a mountain.

Posting on Facebook, the company’s owners Andi Scheib, Michael Hopert, Connor Grady and Roddy Robertson said: “We have made the very tough and sad decision to close the brewery at the end of this year. It has been a tough few years running a business whilst trying to make a living. As for many small businesses, the outlook of further rising costs is pretty grim and already putting us on a back foot for 2023. It is simply no longer sustainable.

German brewers, Michael Hopert and Andi Scheib, of award-winning independent Top Out Brewery based in Loanhead.

“All we ever wanted was to produce great beer, enjoy the process and create jobs, which we achieved. So we feel proud, and are planning to go out on a high.”

German-born Michael founded Top Out Brewery in 2013 after a successful career in whisky retailing. He has been brewing craft beers for the last decade and uses his encyclopaedic knowledge of beer styles and trained palate to create beers for Top Out. Looking at the last few months of Top Out Brewery, the social media post added: “Our webshop is up to date with the remainder of our stock, which there is plenty. Trade customers, you will see a separate email with final stock listings. We will continue to trade until Christmas/New Year. Other than that, we would like to say many thanks for your support over the past nine years, and please keep supporting your local breweries, pubs and independent retailers!”