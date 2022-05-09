Edinburgh entrepreneur hopes £50k will take the pane out of window cleaning

As managing director of CleanTEC, he established the firm in 2009 and has overseen consistent growth for the past 12 years.

During that time the set-up has evolved from a man-in-a van window cleaning business to one of Edinburgh and the Lothians’ leading providers of cleaning services to commercial, construction and residential customers.

With the country slowly starting to emerge from the pandemic, John believes the time is right to change his business model while at the same time provide opportunities for like-minded motivated individuals.

John Ross has set up Scotland's first window cleaning franchise

He has invested £50,000 in the landmark launch of CleanTEC Franchise Limited, including a fleet of new vehicles and a complete technology upgrade.

The pivot comes less than two years after the cleaning specialist moved into a new, larger headquarters on the outskirts of the capital after outgrowing its previous base in North Berwick.

“Anyone who knows me knows I am passionate about helping people,” said John, who also owns luxury car service FIDRA Travel. “I want to help ambitious business people set up on their own and help them succeed.

“I want to create opportunities for people, inspire people to work for themselves by operating a modern, innovative, and forward-thinking window cleaning business, which will be supported and mentored by the best.

“I will get as much satisfaction from seeing individuals grow as people as I will from seeing them grow a business.

“A lot of people’s circumstances have changed as a result of Covid. In November 2020, during the second national lockdown, the number of people looking online for ‘cleaning services’ was double the searches compared to two years previously.

“Hybrid working is thought to be driving at least some of this exponential growth, with consumers placing more importance on cleaning and hygiene in general.”

The major change to is being overseen by John’s wife Lesley, CleanTEC’s Director of Business Development.

She is looking for hard-working and dependable individuals who can demonstrate the desire to develop and grow their business in an exclusive territory.

“We want to transform the industry, its reputation and professionalism to meet the demands of consumers in the 21st Century,” she said.

“John and I both have a passion for developing people, giving individuals opportunities for personal development, and the chance to build a better lifestyle. Expanding with the franchise model seemed a natural path to follow as we look to continue to grow.

“We are committed to guiding and supporting franchisees on an ongoing basis with the help of some of the latest software, giving them access to our specialist window cleaning technology platform which manages everything from assigning jobs to automated payments.