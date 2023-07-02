A family-owned florist which has spent the last 40 years helping people in Edinburgh and beyond mark important milestones such as weddings, birthdays and funerals will close its doors for the final time next month.

The owners of The Harvest Garden, which has been an institution in Morningside Road since it first opened on December 17, 1983, announced that they have made the “heart-wrenching” decision to close the business in August.

Zahid and Shabana Chaudhry, aged 63 and 65 respectively, said they had made the “incredibly difficult decision” to close the store, which they said they had “poured [their] hearts and souls into” over the past four decades. In a message to their customers, the couple said: “It is with a heavy heart that we announce the closure of our beloved business, The Harvest Garden. We want to express our sincerest gratitude for your unwavering support, loyalty and friendship throughout the last 40 years.

Zahid (inset) and Shabana Chaudhry have announced that The Harvest Garden will close its doors in August

"The decision has been incredibly difficult for us, as we have poured our hearts and souls into creating a thriving business that serves our community. Unfortunately, we find ourselves facing circumstances beyond our control that have forced us to make this heart-wrenching choice. Recent events, entirely out of our hands, have had a significant impact on our ability to continue operating, our health and our safety. While we wish we could continue serving you, our hands are tied, and we must bring this chapter to a close.

“We want to express our deepest gratitude to our dedicated and hardworking staff (both past and present), whose commitment and passion have been instrumental in making our business a success. They have been the heart and soul of our business, and we are truly grateful for their unwavering dedication. As always we will do our best to support them.

"To our suppliers and partners, we extend our heartfelt thanks. Your support has been integral to our growth and success, and we are grateful for the relationships we have forged.”

Zahid and Shabana have spent almost two thirds of their lives serving the people of Edinburgh and further afield, with famous faces such as JK Rowling, Una Stubbs, Wendy Craig and Robin Cook counted among their loyal customers. They have helped clients mark many special occasions, from advising excited brides-to-be picking out their wedding bouquets, to creating meaningful tributes for families to leave at the gravesides of their loved ones.

Zahid Chaudhry at a wedding fair

The Harvest Gardens also provided flowers for various events over the years, including the opening of Napier University’s Craighouse campus by Princess Anne and the debut of The Phantom of the Opera at the Edinburgh Playhouse. Their time owning the store also saw Zahid and Shabana celebrate many of their own milestones, most notably the births of their three children Imran, 37, Rima, 30, and Haseeb, 28.

An official closing date has yet to be announced but a sale will be held at the store over the coming days and weeks. The couple said: “We encourage you to stop by and take advantage of the special discounts as our way of saying thank you for your continued support. Every purchase made will help ease the transition during this challenging time.

“While this closure marks the end of an era, we will cherish the memories we have created together and look forward to spending some well earned time together and with our family. Once again, we extend our deepest gratitude for your unwavering support, love and loyalty. Please continue to support local businesses as they are the lifeblood of any vibrant community. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts.”