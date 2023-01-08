News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh food: Bad news as food hygiene ratings given to two Capital establishments

‘Improvement required’ at eateries

8th Jan 2023

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Edinburgh’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them both.

The Forage & Chatter restaurant at 1a Alva Street, Edinburgh was handed an "improvement required" rating after an assessment by the Food Standards Agency on December 7.

And the Delta Indian Takeaway at 27 Roseburn Terrace, Edinburgh was also given an "improvement required" classification after a visit on December 7.

