The Estrella Damm top 50 gastropubs in the UK list for 2023 has been released. This is the 14th year the list has been released and has seen five new entries take the top spot with three gastropubs re-entering from previous years.

Top 50 Gastropubs Publisher, Chris Lowe said: “After a tough few years for the hospitality industry, we are thrilled to see such a strong list of contenders this year. The Top 50 Gastropubs provides a platform for food-lovers to explore the very best offerings across the UK.”

The current number one is The Unruly Pig in Woodbridge. On the official website, they describe it as “winsome, warm and witty and loved by many”. The upmarket public house is one of four East Anglian pubs to feature on this year’s list. Coming in at the top spot this year was a popular pub in London called the Canton Arms, however, not too far behind it was one of Edinburgh’s very own.

This year, as well as the official list reveal, the ceremony also awards places to specialist categories including Newcomer of the Year and Front of House Team of the Year. A One to Watch award is also up for grabs for a gastropub which has all the makings of a Top 50 Gastropub but hasn’t made the list yet.

So, what pub in Edinburgh made the list? Here’s everything you need to know about the Top 50 gastropubs in the UK 2023.

Edinburgh pub in Top 50 UK gastropubs 2023

The Scran and Scallie pub in Edinburgh makes it onto e this year’s Top 50 gastropubs list. The Rustic-chic gastropub has locals and tourists alike flocking to its location and falling in love with its modern Scottish menu. The pub also has draught and bottled beers, and whiskies galore.

You can find the pub at: 1 Comely Bank Rd, Stockbridge, Edinburgh EH4 1DR.

Top 50 gastropubs in the UK 2023

In alphabetical order only, these are the top 50 gastropubs in the UK:

The Scran & Scallie on Comely Bank Road.