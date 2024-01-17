Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An Edinburgh gents’ barbers has shocked customers by announcing they are to move after more than 20 years of cutting hair in Longstone.

Short & Curly’s on Longstone Road has become a landmark in the area since it opened in 2003, just along from the former Longstone Inn pub. The business has this week announced that it will move to 55 Slateford Road in March.

Owner Dianne Johnstone told the Evening News that the new premises at Slateford became available just as the lease for the Longstone unit was coming to an end, making it “the right time to move”.

Posting on Facebook about the shock move, she said: “It is with a heavy heart that we will be moving to 55 Slateford Road. Our last day at Longstone will be on the 2nd of March 2024.

“We hope all our customers will follow us on the new adventure.”

Dianne’s customers were shocked at the news, but wished her all the best for the future.

One said: “You have been there for years and years and will be missed in the area. I will have to get the bus along to see you in your new premises.”

The hairdressers has been serving the community of Longstone since it opened in 2003.

Another added: “That’s a shame but good luck in your new premises.”

While one person said: “I will miss your waves from you to me in my car! No doubts you’ll be as much a success in your new shop as you are just now.”