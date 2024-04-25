Edinburgh heating installer's new business gets £500 boost from smart thermostat maker tado°

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A lucky Edinburgh heating and plumbing installer who launched his own business less than three months ago has won £500 from smart thermostat company tado°.

Ryan Beattie, 35, struck out on his own and started his company Thermatek in February after an 18-year career in the industry because he wanted to offer his customers tailor-made options that included smart heating and were more environmentally-friendly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He also joined tado°’s Professional programme for installers and within two weeks had won the £500 giveaway prize on offer to celebrate the scheme’s first year in operation.

Ryan Beattie has only just started his own company but is already a winner courtesy of tado°

Installers were entered into the prize draw whenever they bought tado° products from participating partners and a delighted Ryan said: “I’m very happy because starting a new business is very stressful and so this is a nice little boost as I’m starting out.

“It’s not that common for a product to give back like this so it is nice to feel valued.”

It has been a busy time for Ryan after his wife Sally gave birth to the couple’s son Rowan nine months ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He started working for his father Stevie installing heating systems in Belfast straight from school before moving to Edinburgh and continuing in the industry. However he felt a desire for more autonomy to offer customers with products he trusted and used himself that saved them money and were also better for the environment.

“I want to be at the pointy end of the industry,” Ryan explained. “I want to provide people with the most modern and cutting edge technology that is also better for the environment.

“I am not a complete green warrior but there is only one planet and we all have to do our bit.

“The companies I have worked for have had a more traditional view on heating systems but I can now offer to customers the best possible products that are tried and tested and can take my time. If you get it right it makes people happier, they tell their friends and you grow more work that way.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

tado°’s £500 giveaway was to celebrate its Professional programme’s first full year of operation, which saw the number of installers grow by 600 per cent. As well as being a loyalty scheme that offers rewards, tado° Professional gives installers support through training, phone support and extended warranties to help grow their businesses.

tado° Professional is growing in 2024 across the UK, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, France and Spain and European Channel Director (Installer) John Steven said the programme is working towards improved lead generation to pair more consumers with professional installers within their locale.

He said: “It was a fantastic first year for tado° Professional. It’s been reported recently tradespeople saw their turnover take a hit in 2023 and so we wanted to do something for tado° Professional’s first birthday that gave something back to our installers.

“We couldn’t be happier that someone like Ryan has won – he is an installer who is not only ambitious about starting his own business but at the same time wants to deliver the best possible heating products that are easy for customers to use whilst cutting their energy bills without compromising on comfort. That, and his desire to do what he can for the environment, perfectly aligns with tado°’s mission and values.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ryan hasn’t decided what he will use the £500-worth of reward points on but said he was likely to choose something that helps his business continue to grow.

He added: “There are rewards schemes out there but it’s nice with tado° Professional to get back something for using a product, especially if you like it, and that benefits the business in ways that are not just financial. There is that support from tado° and it is nice to feel valued.”

Ryan was a tado° customer before he launched Thermatek. He said: “I wanted the nursery to be a constant temperature and tado° was the easiest way to achieve that.

“When I first started installing tado° it was more the techy people who wanted it but it has become a little more mainstream.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I know some heating brands and controllers can be incredibly complicated and that can switch people off but the best thing about tado° is that it all happens in the background for them.

“Not all customers want a smart thermostat but when you explain it to them and that there is a way to set it up so it is simple to use while also saving money and energy there is a lot more interest.”