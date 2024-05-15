Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Independent company purchases 100-bedroom Edinburgh hotel

A well-known Edinburgh hotel has been sold for the first time in nearly half a century, with an independent company making the purchase in an off-market deal.

Edinburgh (Portobello) Hotel Limited has purchased the 100-bedroom Kings Manor Hotel at Milton Road near Portobello in an off-market deal with Scottish group Solley Hotels, who had owned the former Manor House property since 1976.

The 100-bedroom Kings Manor Hotel at Milton Road, east Edinburgh. Photo: Google Maps.

Sonia Patel from Edinburgh (Portobello) Hotel Limited said: “We’re pleased to have taken ownership of the Kings Manor Hotel. It’s a great hotel which is clearly already very popular with tourists and locals. We look forward to welcoming guests to the hotel who want to be able to access Edinburgh’s hustle and bustle as well as take in the beautiful scenery of the coast, with all the comforts and customer service of a quality hotel.”

Located 10 minutes’ walk from Portobello Beach, the three-star Best Western hotel also boasts a 100-cover restaurant and 85-seat bistro, as well as a leisure club and spa with four treatment rooms, a 20 metre swimming pool and a tennis court.

Julian Troup, head of hotels agency at Colliers handled the sale. He said: “We’re pleased to have handled another confidential sale for a high profile asset in Scotland. It follows on from last year’s success with the disposal of the seven assets as part of the Crerar Hotels Group as well as the Carnoustie Hotel.