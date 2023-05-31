In pictures: Edinburgh locals flock to Portobello Beach to soak up the sunshine on hottest day of the year
Huge crowds headed for Portobello Beach as Edinburgh enjoyed what is believed to be hottest day of the year so far on Tuesday.
As the Capital basked in bright sunshine and tempatures of 20C, pictures showed people of all ages out for a stroll, folks sunbathing, and even some hardy souls swimming in the sea.
Take a look through our photo gallery to see hundred of locals enjoying the lovely weather at Edinburgh’s seaside.
