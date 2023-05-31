News you can trust since 1873
In pictures: Edinburgh locals flock to Portobello Beach to soak up the sunshine on hottest day of the year

Huge crowds headed for Portobello Beach as Edinburgh enjoyed what is believed to be hottest day of the year so far on Tuesday.
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 31st May 2023, 12:34 BST
Updated 31st May 2023, 12:35 BST

As the Capital basked in bright sunshine and tempatures of 20C, pictures showed people of all ages out for a stroll, folks sunbathing, and even some hardy souls swimming in the sea.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see hundred of locals enjoying the lovely weather at Edinburgh’s seaside.

People on Portobello Beach in Edinburgh on Tuesday, enjoying the warm weather on what is believed to be the hottest day so far this year in Scotland.

1. Beach life

People on Portobello Beach in Edinburgh on Tuesday, enjoying the warm weather on what is believed to be the hottest day so far this year in Scotland. Photo: Jane Barlow

Hundred of people flocked to Portobello beach as Edinburgh basked in the sunshine on Tuesday.

2. Sun worshippers

Hundred of people flocked to Portobello beach as Edinburgh basked in the sunshine on Tuesday. Photo: Jane Barlow

This aerial view shows people on Portobello Beach in Edinburgh, enjoying the warm weather on Tuesday.

3. From up above

This aerial view shows people on Portobello Beach in Edinburgh, enjoying the warm weather on Tuesday. Photo: Jane Barlow

Edinburgh's Portobello Beach was jam-packed on Tuesday as locals enjoyed the hottest day so far this year in Scotland.

4. Life's a beach

Edinburgh's Portobello Beach was jam-packed on Tuesday as locals enjoyed the hottest day so far this year in Scotland. Photo: Jane Barlow

