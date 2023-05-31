News you can trust since 1873
Bruce Springsteen in Edinburgh: 10 photos of Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band at Murrayfield Stadium

Bruce Springsteen and his E Street Band returned to Edinburgh last night – and they treated fans to a barnstorming set at BT Murrayfield Stadium.
Gary Flockhart
Gary Flockhart
Published 31st May 2023, 10:46 BST
Updated 31st May 2023, 10:46 BST

It was the first time The Boss has perfomed in the Capital since 1981, and the legendary US musician did not disappoint, playing an epic 29 songs in a show that lasted around three hours.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see how it went down at the home of Scottish rugby on Tuesday evening.

Bruce Springsteen got up close to his fans while performing in Edinburgh with the E Street Band.

1. Up close

Bruce Springsteen got up close to his fans while performing in Edinburgh with the E Street Band. Photo: Jane Barlow

Fans who were not lucky enough to be near the front could still see Bruce on the big screens at BT Murrayfield Stadium

2. Big screens

Fans who were not lucky enough to be near the front could still see Bruce on the big screens at BT Murrayfield Stadium Photo: Jane Barlow

Bruce Springsteen and his E Street Band returned to Edinburgh last night - and treated their fans at BT Murrayfield to a barnstorming three-hour set.

3. Star power

Bruce Springsteen and his E Street Band returned to Edinburgh last night - and treated their fans at BT Murrayfield to a barnstorming three-hour set. Photo: Jane Barlow

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band played 29 songs in a peformance that last around three hours.

4. Stamina

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band played 29 songs in a peformance that last around three hours. Photo: Jane Barlow

