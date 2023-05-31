Bruce Springsteen in Edinburgh: 10 photos of Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band at Murrayfield Stadium
Bruce Springsteen and his E Street Band returned to Edinburgh last night – and they treated fans to a barnstorming set at BT Murrayfield Stadium.
It was the first time The Boss has perfomed in the Capital since 1981, and the legendary US musician did not disappoint, playing an epic 29 songs in a show that lasted around three hours.
Take a look through our photo gallery to see how it went down at the home of Scottish rugby on Tuesday evening.
