Back in the 1980s, hundreds would flock to Marco’s karaoke each weekend to sing their hearts out. And the venue didn’t just attract the attention of wannabe popstar locals – the legendary Bruce Springsteen even worked out at the gym within Marco’s Leisure Centre before his last Edinburgh gig in 1981.

So, when owner Paul DeMarco set about revamping Marco’s Pool Hall, he was keen to pay tribute to the musical history of the venue. And what better way to celebrate a new chapter in the Marco’s story than by opening a state-of-the-art private hire karaoke room ahead of Springsteen’s return to the Capital, when he plays at BT Murrayfield Stadium on Tuesday, May, 30.

The room can comfortably accommodate up to 20 people, each of whom can take to the mic then take full advantage of the remote private concierge service to order drinks and freshly stoned-baked pizzas.

The karaoke room is just one part of the impressive refurbishment project – venue visitors can also go head-to-head in the brand-new retro gaming snug, kick back and watch live sports on the latest 4K ultra HD TVs, or enjoy a drink at the revamped bar which now includes an even larger selection of craft beers and cocktails, as well as over 50 gins.

Careful consideration has gone into the design and interiors – from slick new seating and a modern dekton bar top, to displays of vintage billiards memorabilia and original scoreboards dating back to when the venue first opened in 1981.

One significant design feature is the caricature of Luigi Umberto DeMarco, also known as the Godfather of Scottish Snooker – the grandfather of current owner, Paul DeMarco.

Speaking ahead of the launch, DeMarco said: “So much has changed since my father Bert DeMarco and my uncle Ramon DeMarco opened this venue over 40 years ago, but the great thing about Marco’s is that we continue to evolve without losing sight of where we started.

“The result is a range of unforgettable experiences – from easy-to-play American pool, great food and drink, live sports, and now karaoke and retro games stations.”