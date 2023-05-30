News you can trust since 1873
Bruce Springsteen Edinburgh: 10 great pubs near Murrayfield Stadium to visit as The Boss kicks off UK tour

The Boss is coming to the Capital on Tuesday evening – and excitement is building
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 30th May 2023, 09:41 BST
Updated 30th May 2023, 11:03 BST

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band kick off their UK tour in Edinburgh tonight (May 30) – and fans are busy making plans for where to meet up before the gig.

The eagerly-anticipated show, which sees The Boss return to Scotland for the first time since 2016, when he visited Hampden Park, is in support of his most recent studio album Letter To You, which hit the No.1 spot in more 11 countries worldwide.

The 73-year-old legend is playing in the Capital for the first time since 1981– and it will be a welcome return to Edinburgh for Bruce and his band.

The E Street Band consists of Roy Bittan, Nils Lofgren, Patti Scialfa, Garry Tallent, Stevie Van Zandt, Max Weinberg, with Soozie Tyrell, Jake Clemons and Charlie Giordano.

To help you decide where to go before the Boss’s gig, we’ve put together a list of the best bars within walking distance of BT Murrayfield Stadium.

Have a look through our photo gallery to see which ones we’ve chosen – and have an amazing time at the gig.

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band will peform at BT Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh on Tuesday, May 30. Photo: Greg Macvean

1. The Boss is back

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band will peform at BT Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh on Tuesday, May 30. Photo: Greg Macvean Photo: Greg Macvean

Where: 242 Morrison Street, Edinburgh EH3 8DT

2. Malones

Where: 242 Morrison Street, Edinburgh EH3 8DT Photo: Third Party

Where: 8 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh EH12 5DR

3. Platform 5

Where: 8 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh EH12 5DR Photo: Third Party

Where: 4 Wester Coates, Edinburgh EH12 5JQ

4. The Roseate

Where: 4 Wester Coates, Edinburgh EH12 5JQ Photo: Third Party

