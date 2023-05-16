Edinburgh’s swish new Aparthotel opens in St James Quarter with 360 degree views of city

A new luxury “aparthotel” has opened in Edinburgh’s St James Quarter – and we went to have an exclusive look around to see what it has to offer. All of the 74 apartments at Roomzzz feature panoramic views over the city’s historic skyline as well as luxury amenities for guests to indulge in.

The rooms offer amenities including a heated toilet in their Bonnie Suite, and 360 panoramic views of Edinburgh in their balcony rooms. All of the rooms accompany a rainfall shower, a king size bed and en-suite toiletries from The White Company. On the doorstep of the shopping centre, Edinburgh is the first Scottish location of the UK-wide hotel chain.

Without further ado, let’s take a look through our photo gallery of Edinburgh’s new Aparthotel, Roomzzz.

Roomzz Take a look through our photo gallery for a first look at Edinburgh's new Aparthotel, situated in the heart of St James Quarter.

The Bonnie Suite The Bonnie Suite is on the top floor of this Aparthotel, with magnificent views across Edinburgh. This stylish room has been designed to make you feel at home with beautiful interior design and a 2000 spring king bed as the main attraction.

The Kitchenette The Bonnie Suite is connected to an open-plan kitchenette with all the amenities you could desire. From a dishwasher, oven and microwave, to a Nespresso coffee machine; this room has it all.

The En-suite To continue the blush pink theme into the bathroom, the Bonnie Suite has a heated bathroom floor, a power shower, a de-mist mirror and a bath with a TV.