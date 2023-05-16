Edinburgh hotels: First look inside Roomzzz in Edinburgh's St James Quarter as new hotel opens doors
Edinburgh’s swish new Aparthotel opens in St James Quarter with 360 degree views of city
A new luxury “aparthotel” has opened in Edinburgh’s St James Quarter – and we went to have an exclusive look around to see what it has to offer. All of the 74 apartments at Roomzzz feature panoramic views over the city’s historic skyline as well as luxury amenities for guests to indulge in.
The rooms offer amenities including a heated toilet in their Bonnie Suite, and 360 panoramic views of Edinburgh in their balcony rooms. All of the rooms accompany a rainfall shower, a king size bed and en-suite toiletries from The White Company. On the doorstep of the shopping centre, Edinburgh is the first Scottish location of the UK-wide hotel chain.
Without further ado, let’s take a look through our photo gallery of Edinburgh’s new Aparthotel, Roomzzz.