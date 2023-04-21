A hotel chain which offers a ‘home from home’ experience is launching its first Scottish location in Edinburgh on May 19 at St James Quarter, boasting a range of top brands, restaurants, and leisure destinations right on its doorstep.

The Edinburgh Roomzzz Aparthotel will have 74 swanky and spacious serviced apartments that are fully equipped with all the amenities guests need to enjoy long or short stays in comfort and style. A 24-hour reception, free wi-fi, fully equipped kitchens and a grab and go breakfast with Bean to Cup Coffee are just some of the amenities on offer. Selected pet friendly and accessibility enhanced studios are also available to choose from, as well as dedicated family rooms ready to accommodate up to two adults and two children.

The Aparthotel will boast a 360 degree view, giving guests unparalleled views of the Capital’s skyline as well as a unique view inside the St James Quarter. A new room type for Roomzzz is the Vantage Studio apartment as well as the ‘Bonnie’ penthouse suite, both with balconies looking out across central Edinburgh.

There are a range of seven apartment styles from stylish studios to spacious family apartments and a bespoke stunning one-bedroom penthouse suite at the new Edinburgh city centre hotel.

A first for both brands, Roomzzz Aparthotels will be partnering with St James Quarter's Scottish food market, Bonnie & Wild, to offer speciality room service. Guests can enjoy a range of delicious dishes from some of Scotland's most talented chefs and food producers without having to step outside their apartment.

Shaan Ahmed, chief operations officer at Roomzzz Aparthotels Edinburgh, said: "Opening our first property in Scotland is a real milestone for us - and what better location than Edinburgh, one of the world's most popular tourist destinations. The city offers a unique blend of history, culture, and entertainment, making it the perfect setting for our new aparthotel to cater for guests of all interests.

“Roomzzz is uniquely placed to give our guests a home from home experience in the heart of the city, offering fully equipped apartments but with an unbelievable choice of eateries and entertainment just moments away. Our guests can expect to be treated to the best that Scotland has to offer, with the added bonus of being able to order fabulous Scottish cuisine straight to their apartment with the Bonnie & Wild partnership – a first for us as a brand.